Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Some Americans Could Be Getting Booster Shots In September

By Allison Aubrey
NPR
 5 days ago

Audio will be available later today. The Biden administration is expected to outline a booster strategy. Pending a review by the FDA and a panel of CDC advisors, the third dose could be offered as soon as Sept. 20.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cdc#Booster#Audio#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna booster shot to be available in September

The Biden administration is preparing to administer a third COVID-19 shot from vaccine developers Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna beginning Sept. 20, subject to authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and sign off from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A joint statement issued confirming the booster program was...
Public HealthNPR

Accelerated By The Delta Variant, New COVID-19 Cases Are Rising

Hospitals across the Sun Belt are struggling to find beds for COVID patients, and daily deaths from the virus have doubled in recent weeks. While the surge may have reached a peak in a few southern states, the virus continues to circulate widely throughout the country. NPR's Allison Aubrey joins us to discuss. Good morning, Allison.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Alabama StateNBC News

Trump booed at Alabama rally after telling supporters to get vaccinated

Former President Donald Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday in Alabama after telling supporters they should get vaccinated. "And you know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do. You've got to do what you have to do," Trump said. "But, I recommend: take the vaccines. I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines."
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy