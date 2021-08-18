Booker T on Steve Austin Saying Injury Was Not Booker’s Fault

WWE fans went through a rollercoaster of emotions on Saturday night during SummerSlam. Midway through the show Bianca Belair arrived for her SmackDown Women's Championship match with Sasha Banks, only to be told that "The Boss" would be unavailable to compete. Carmella was then announced as Banks' replacement, only for Becky Lynch to suddenly arrive and beat down the former champion. She then asked Belair for a title match and the "The EST" accepted. And while fans inside Allegiant Stadium were thrilled over the match announcement, they were shocked when Lynch won the match mere seconds later by hitting two moves.