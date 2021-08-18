Cancel
Booker T on Steve Austin Saying Injury Was Not Booker’s Fault

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Booker T spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast this week on his WWE debut at King of the Ring 2001. During the main event, Booker T appeared and put Stone Cold Steve Austin through a table. While Steve Austin was injured as a result of the table bump, he later stated that the injury was not the fault of Booker T. Booker T addressed how he was initially faulted for Austin’s injuries when they happened 20 years ago, and Austin later saying it was not his fault, which you can see below:

