The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed insider trading charges against three former Netflix Inc. software engineers and two close associates who generated over US$ 3 million in total profits by trading on confidential information about Netflix’s subscriber growth. The SEC complaint was filed in federal court in Seattle. In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington filed a criminal information against Sung Mo Jun, Joon Jun, Chon, and Lee. The defendants allegedly tried to evade detection by using encrypted messaging applications and paying cash kickbacks, according to Joseph Sansone, Chief of the SEC’s Market Abuse Unit in a press release. Trading based on nonpublic information is a U.S. federal crime.