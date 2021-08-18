Cancel
The Haitian City Of Les Cayes Is Struggling To Recover After Earthquake

By Jason Beaubien
NPR
 5 days ago

Les Cayes, a small city on Haiti's southwest coast, was one of the hardest-hit communities in last week's earthquake. Residents are still hoping more aid will arrive soon. In Haiti, aid groups are ramping up efforts to get supplies to people whose homes were damaged or destroyed in Saturday's earthquake. Meanwhile, the number of dead and wounded continues to rise. NPR's Jason Beaubien is in one of the hardest-hit cities, Les Cayes. He's checking on the medical and aid situation there.

