The Haitian City Of Les Cayes Is Struggling To Recover After Earthquake

The world is witnessing an instant diaspora. Typically, it might take years or even generations for citizens of a country to spread around the world in search of opportunities or fleeing danger. In Afghanistan, tens of thousands are leaving in a matter of days - 28,000 people are out, as of yesterday, we're told - U.S. citizens, Afghans, many others. The U.S. is rounding up commercial airliners to carry them to third countries. In a moment, we'll go to the Kabul airport, but we begin with NPR's Quil Lawrence, who once was NPR's Kabul bureau chief and has stayed on this story. Quil, good morning.