Local Agriculture Office Agrees Mysterious Bites Likely Oak Itch Mites

By Jo DeVoe
arlnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Arlingtonians suspected it a few weeks ago, and an entomologist with Virginia Tech has now confirmed it: those mysterious, itchy red bug bites generating a buzz here are likely from oak itch mites. The Virginia Tech Insect ID Lab has not yet received a mite this year to study,...

