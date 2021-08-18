Lake Linden Our Community Tour: Houghton County Historical Society Museum
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WJMN) – Houghton County Historical Society’s Museum Complex in Lake Linden was once the site of the largest copper milling operation in North America. Today, it is home to their Museum, and also to the Lake Linden & Torch Lake Railroad, the one room Traprock Valley School House, the WPA era Leo Chaput Log Cabin and the Perl Merrill Research Center. The HCHS Heritage Center, a former Congregational Church building built in 1887, is just around the corner.www.upmatters.com
