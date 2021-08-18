Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Linden, MI

Lake Linden Our Community Tour: Houghton County Historical Society Museum

By Rebecca Bartelme
UPMATTERS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WJMN) – Houghton County Historical Society’s Museum Complex in Lake Linden was once the site of the largest copper milling operation in North America. Today, it is home to their Museum, and also to the Lake Linden & Torch Lake Railroad, the one room Traprock Valley School House, the WPA era Leo Chaput Log Cabin and the Perl Merrill Research Center. The HCHS Heritage Center, a former Congregational Church building built in 1887, is just around the corner.

www.upmatters.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houghton County, MI
Society
County
Houghton County, MI
City
Hubbell, MI
City
Lake Linden, MI
City
Linden, MI
Houghton County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Houghton County, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Reclamation#Wpa#The Hchs Heritage Center#Congregational Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

'Unfair and unjust' - a bitter Cuomo says farewell to New Yorkers

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - In his final public remarks as governor of New York on Monday, Andrew Cuomo complained about what he called the unfairness of the state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him. After two women went public with accounts of harassment,...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy