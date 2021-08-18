Meet the Vikings Top ‘Bounceback’ Candidate for 2021
The Minnesota Vikings harbor several players with the capability to “bounce back” in 2021, most of them seeking a return to form from injury. Among such players are Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr, and Michael Pierce. Hunter hurt his neck, Barr tore his pectoral muscle, and Pierce chose to not play in the pandemic season because of virus precautions. Ergo, those three players are forecasted to bounce back to usual production from a health standpoint.vikingsterritory.com
