She dresses herself with strength

By Dan DeBruler
Up and Coming Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was born to a mother whose lack of ability to see led her to be raised as blind. She went to a school for the blind, read braille, listened to audio books long before they were trendy or commonplace, and was the picture of tenacity and strength in my youth.

My earliest memory is of my mother taking my 2-year-old hands and physically showing me how to pick up the pretzels I had just poured out on the floor. The image is as clear in my mind as yesterday’s lunch. My mother guided my hands over the piles of pretzels, scooping up bits and pieces, as I resisted with a toddler’s fury.
