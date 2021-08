Q: My sweet husband has enjoyed gardening most of his 89 years and received a surprise this year when what he thought to be a cucumber vine began growing up a nearby fig tree. Unfortunately, our fig tree has not survived the winter but has found a new purpose in supporting not a cucumber but a pumpkin! John has taken great joy in watching it evolve and I wanted to pass this along to you as an item of interest. We look forward to your column each Saturday and have learned a great deal from you and your readers over the years. We have a favorite saying stitched on a pillow that says, "Gardeners live longer awaiting another Spring." His 89+ years certainly attest to this.