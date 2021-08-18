Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Advice for easing transition from distance to in-person learning

By Amanda Piscitelli, Special to the Record-Journal
Posted by 
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WALLINGFORD — It was March 2020 and my son had a few months left of preschool. It was the first time I was able to take my daughter in a mommy and me class at our local park and rec department. I was told that we should get to our local store to load up on toilet paper. I thought people were kidding.

www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
795
Followers
4K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

 https://www.myrecordjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distance Learning#Elementary School#Rec Department#Instagram#Amanda L Lifestyle Blog#Livingwithamanda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
EducationKnox Pages

Five ways to ease the transition back to school

It happens without fail: a new rhythm begins, and our whole family spins out a bit. New rhythms like the start of the school year, the end of a school year or a new schedule of sports practices throw us all for a loop for a few weeks. The big...
Akron, OHspectrumnews1.com

Teachers spending more out of pocket amid distance learning

AKRON, Ohio — It's no secret that some teachers pay out of pocket for supplies or things for their classroom. According to adoptaclassroom.org, that dollar amount is around $745 a year for pre-K through 12th grade teachers. The organization is looking at how that number is effected by distanced learning.
Eugene, ORkezi.com

4J parents must request distance learning for students by Aug. 23

EUGENE, Ore.--- In an email sent to parents on Friday, 4J school district provided guidelines for preparing students for fall term. 4J is looking to welcome students back on-site for fall with some changes in accordance with CDC and OHA guidelines. Students and staff must wear face masks indoors at school.
Colton, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Some parents will miss distance learning...a little bit

Colton board members and parents share stories of learning alongside their kids. Sometimes the best part of an intense meeting happens in the parking lot after the "gavel down." I was chatting with two of the Colton School District board members, Jeremy Baurer and Cezanne Decristoforo, as we headed into...
Oakland, CAgreatschoolvoices.org

Families Will Demand a Quality Distance Learning Option Tonight, Will OUSD Listen?

The Oakland REACH to Speak at Wednesday’s OUSD School Board Meeting to demand a quality distance option. For the past 16 months, The Oakland REACH has been running a Virtual Family Hub delivering high-quality instruction that works — our babies are reading! This week many of our families are back to school — many choosing distance learning to keep their kids safe after we’ve been disproportionately impacted by COVID19. Our families refuse to go backwards. Our families have seen what quality looks like in distance learning, and they will not accept anything less than the best from Sojourner Truth. That’s why The Oakland REACH will be speaking this Wednesday at the Board to deliver the message that whether their child is remote or in person, they expect nothing less than quality.
Fayetteville, ARnwahomepage.com

Local therapist offers advice for the transition back to the classroom

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – School for many districts starts on Monday, and many of your kiddos may be more stressed out about the transition than an average year. Emily Brandt, Lead Clinical Therapist at Eason Counseling, said she usually sees a spike in appointments around the time in the year, but this year has been even busier than most.
Decatur County, GAPost-Searchlight

Students shift to distance learning for two-week window

The Decatur County School System announced Friday that students will shift to distance learning starting next week due to not enough staff members and faculty. Superintendent Tim Cochran said in a post that it has been the school system’s ultimate goal to continue with in person learning, but as of Friday they have hit a point where they are struggling to have enough staff members to effectively serve the students and operate the bus routes.
Fox5 KVVU

Parents protest return to distance learning at Lamping Elementary

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Standing on the corner in front of Frank Lamping Elementary School, parents and teacher raised signs and demanded answers from the school district. The entire elementary school was sent home to distance learn after just one full week of school. Lamping Elementary has multiple COVID-19 cases that forced the return to distance learning for two weeks, according to the principal.
Educationriverjournalonline.com

How Does Technology Impact Student Learning

The olden days where the learning process consisted of rusty books and wooden tables are long gone. To succeed in the modern era, you have to take steps in studying bounded by technology to produce maximum output. Technology learning has become an absolute necessity for a learning student. Simulated Experiences.
Rapides Parish, LAkalb.com

Distance, virtual learning options in Rapides Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Families in Rapides Parish have expressed their questions and concerns with learning options outside of the classroom. The parish has seen a high quarantine number since school started on August 10 and that’s led to parents looking into taking their children out of classrooms. Superintendent Jeff Powell says that Rapides Parish currently has two alternatives to face-to-face learning.
KidsPosted by
Record-Journal

Stress free ways to get kids ready for school in the morning

There is nothing worse than disorganization and chaos while you get ready for school and work! When my daughters started going to school at the same time every morning, my husband and I quickly learned our easy going, laid back routine was not right for our family. Over the years we have learned the best way to get ready for a new school year is to adjust to a different morning schedule BEFORE school starts!

Comments / 0

Community Policy