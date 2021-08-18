Advice for easing transition from distance to in-person learning

The Oakland REACH to Speak at Wednesday’s OUSD School Board Meeting to demand a quality distance option. For the past 16 months, The Oakland REACH has been running a Virtual Family Hub delivering high-quality instruction that works — our babies are reading! This week many of our families are back to school — many choosing distance learning to keep their kids safe after we’ve been disproportionately impacted by COVID19. Our families refuse to go backwards. Our families have seen what quality looks like in distance learning, and they will not accept anything less than the best from Sojourner Truth. That’s why The Oakland REACH will be speaking this Wednesday at the Board to deliver the message that whether their child is remote or in person, they expect nothing less than quality.