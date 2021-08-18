Reality show filming historic home reconstruction in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS - “Forever home” has a deeper meaning for Evan Williamson. Williamson grew up in the Dutch Colonial he and his wife, Whitney, now own, as did his mother and five previous generations of his family, dating back to 1864. The home is full of memories for Williamson, and it's also full of “Yankee” engineering — additions and maintenance done with whatever the owners of the house had on hand at the time.www.timesunion.com
