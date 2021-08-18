Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chris Bassitt releases emotional statement after getting hit in game

By Alicia de Artola
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt released a thankful statement on Twitter after being hit in the face by a line drive. Chris Bassitt has a great deal to feel thankful for today. The Athletics pitcher was hit in the face by a line drive while pitching against the White Sox...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

130K+
Followers
322K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jon Heyman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#The White Sox#Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Oakland A’s Announce Update On Chris Bassitt After Scary Injury

On Tuesday night, Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt suffered every pitcher’s worst nightmare. In the bottom of the second inning, Bassitt pitched to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Unfortunately, Goodwin made hard contact and the ball came right back at Bassitt, who had little time to react. The ball hit...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s manager gives medical update on Chris Bassitt

Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin provided a medical update Tuesday on the status of pitcher Chris Bassitt. Bassitt was hit in the head by a line drive during the second inning of his start against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s only shared that Bassitt was “conscious and aware” and on his way to the hospital.
MLBWashington Post

A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt released from hospital after being struck by line drive

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt was released from a Chicago hospital Tuesday night, with doctors determining that he had sustained a fractured cheekbone when he was struck in the head by a line drive. Bassitt “received stitches for two facial lacerations and was diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Bassitt suffered fractured cheekbone and jawbone

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt was hit in the head with a line drive on Tuesday night, and he suffered significant injuries as a result. Fortunately, it sounds like the right-hander is expected to make a full recovery. Bassitt sustained a fractured cheekbone and upper jawbone, according to MLB Network’s...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

A’s provide positive update on Chris Bassitt

The Oakland A’s offered a positive update about the status of Chris Bassitt on Tuesday night. Bassitt started for the A’s in their game against the White Sox in Chicago. He was pitching with two on and nobody out in the bottom of the second when a line drive off the bat Brian Goodwin struck him in the head.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt drilled by line drive on horrifying play

Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt has been hit by a line drive against the Chicago White Sox. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. Bassitt collapsed to the ground in a hurry, holding his face after it made solid contact with the baseball. The A’s have yet to give an update on his condition.
earnthenecklace.com

Jessica Bassitt Wiki: Facts about Chris Bassitt’s Wife

Chris Bassitt suffered an injury during the August 17 game between Oakland and Chicago. Brian Goodwin hit a 100-mph line drive into the Oakland pitcher’s face. Reports say that Bassitt was rushed to the hospital and details about his condition are unknown. At this time, social media users are wondering if Chris Bassitt’s wife or family will be with him. When the MLB returned after the pandemic paused all events, Bassitt said his wife, Jessica Bassitt, and their child are safely staying out of state. Jessica hasn’t been able to cheer for her husband in the stands. But it doesn’t mean she isn’t supporting him, or isn’t likely concerned about his condition. It’s prompted many to ask who Chris Bassitt’s wife is and about her background. We reveal all that and more about their relationship in Jessica Bassitt’s wiki.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

White Sox hope to hit A’s All-Star Chris Bassitt

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt enters his Tuesday road start against the Chicago White Sox with career highs in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. As Bassitt has accumulated statistics, his teammates’ confidence in their ace has grown. “He throws strikes,” Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman said. “He knows how to...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Athletics give update on Chris Bassitt after getting drilled by line drive

It was an extremely scary scene on Tuesday night in a game between the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox. In just the second inning, Brian Goodwin smashed a line drive up the middle that connected with A’s starter Chris Bassitt’s head in a horrific turn of events. He was quickly carted off the field and taken to hospital in a conscious state.
MLBMLB

Bassitt out of hospital after liner strikes face

CHICAGO -- In the second inning of Tuesday’s 9-0 loss to the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, A’s starter Chris Bassitt was hit in the face with a line drive and had to be carted off of the field. Bassitt gave up singles to Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada...
MLBtheScore

Athletics' Bassitt hospitalized after being hit in head by comebacker

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field and taken to hospital after being hit on the right side of his head by a comebacker off Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin's bat Tuesday. Bassitt dropped to the mound after being struck and started bleeding. Trainers eventually helped...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Oakland A’s Pitcher Chris Bassitt Releases An Update

Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt had to be carted off the diamond on Tuesday night after being struck in the head by a line drive. Thankfully, the last two updates on his status have been encouraging. Earlier this Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that Bassitt will undergo surgery because...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: White Sox beat A's as Chris Bassitt hit by line drive

2021-08-18 06:35:44 GMT+00:00 - Jake Lamb and Jose Abreu smacked three-run home runs and Reynaldo Lopez pitched five shutout innings as the host Chicago White Sox defeated the Oakland Athletics 9-0 on Tuesday night. Relievers Ryan Burr and Mike Wright Jr. combined with Lopez (2-0) to complete a four-hit shutout,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy