It’s hard not to see the potential in the Detroit Pistons’ current squad. They have one of the most promising young cores in the NBA today, and the addition of first overall pick Cade Cunningham could just take this team over the edge next season. The Pistons have to be one of the teams to watch in 2021-22 and today we have three way-too-early and rather bold predictions as to what the upcoming campaign holds for Detroit.