MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Public school students head back to class on Monday, August 23. This year includes a mask mandate. It requires students, teachers, and staff to wear masks, just like what we saw last week when Broward public schools resumed. However, both counties have exemptions for children and adults with documented medical need. With two days until class begins in Miami-Dade, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is on a weekend tour of schools, which started Saturday at North Miami Senior High, where he explained how things are going to work on Monday. “Masks will be required of all students, all grade levels,...