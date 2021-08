Alyssa Milano was in a crash Tuesday that involved her 63-year-old uncle Mitch Carp and resulted in him being hospitalized, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Following reports late Tuesday of a crash involving the actress and her family member while driving on the West Los Angeles Highway, Milano took to Twitter to confirm the incident, which saw her uncle experience a heart attack while driving. He was taken to UCLA Medical Center to be treated. “Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event,” she began a thread on her Twitter account. “I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch...