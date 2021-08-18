Cancel
Fulton County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fulton; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania North Central Fulton County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Waterfall, Rockhill Furnace, Wells Tannery, Sideling Hill Rest Area, Three Springs, Orbisonia, Saltillo, Shirleysburg and Shade Gap. Additional rainfall of 1 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

