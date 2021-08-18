Special Weather Statement issued for Chester, Hardin, McNairy by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chester; Hardin; McNairy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central McNairy, west central Hardin and southeastern Chester Counties through 415 PM CDT At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Selmer, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Selmer, Adamsville, Robertson, McNairy, Bethel Springs, Eastview, Stantonville, Enville, Forty Forks, Hickory Flats, Mount Vinson, New Lawton, Martin Camp, Rose Creek, Good Hope, Woodville, Old Lawton, Gilchrist, West Shihloh and Purdy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
