Saint Mary's County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Marys by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Marys THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARYS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southern Maryland.

