Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN HOUSTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
