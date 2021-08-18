Dark Horse announces ‘Hellboy: The Bones of Giants’ #1 adaptation

Hellboy is finally getting to the heart of the haunted house and learning how he might be able to get the resident ghost to leave. While the first part of this story built towards the chaos this part begins with chaos and works towards a calm… at least as much calm as Hellboy can expect. There’s something charming about the way Hellboy tried to steer people away from doing dangerous things… then ends up right in the middle of the hazard that is inevitably released but still manages to remain quite stoic about the whole thing. I also really love the last line of this book… it just seems a perfect end to the whole ordeal.