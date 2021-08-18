Dark Horse announces ‘Hellboy: The Bones of Giants’ #1 adaptation
Today, Dark Horse Comics has revealed the new four-issue series Hellboy: The Bones of Giants is set to release this November. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it’s an adaptation of the novel by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden by the same name. The Hellboy series will be drawn by Barbarian Lord creator Matt Smith and featuring colors by Chris O’Halloran and lettering by Clem Robins. Look for it in comic book shops on November 3, 2021.aiptcomics.com
