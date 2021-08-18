Cancel
Comics

Dark Horse announces ‘Hellboy: The Bones of Giants’ #1 adaptation

By David Brooke
 5 days ago
Today, Dark Horse Comics has revealed the new four-issue series Hellboy: The Bones of Giants is set to release this November. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it’s an adaptation of the novel by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden by the same name. The Hellboy series will be drawn by Barbarian Lord creator Matt Smith and featuring colors by Chris O’Halloran and lettering by Clem Robins. Look for it in comic book shops on November 3, 2021.

Comicsbleedingcool.com

Brian Bendis' Creator-Owned Comics Move From DC To Dark Horse

No substack for Brian Bendis! A couple of weeks ago, Bleeding Cool told you that Brian Bendis' creator-owned comics under the Jinxworld banner would return with a new publisher. And now it turns out that publisher is Dark Horse Comics, with a new series Joy Operations by Bendis and Stephen Byrne, who he worked with at DC on Wonder Twins. Joy Operations takes place 55 years in the future and "centres on Joy, who is EN.VOI — special agent of one of the Jonado Trust. In this world, trusts are corporate-owned cities for whom she rights its wrongs. She is a legendary figure in some parts due to her job, until one day she hears a voice in her head urging her to betray her everything she has ever believed."
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Brian Michael Bendis Moves His Jinxworld Line to Dark Horse (Exclusive)

Jinxworld, the creator-owned comic book imprint from comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis, is finding a new home at Dark Horse. As part of the move, Bendis and Dark Horse are issuing new editions of previous titles such as Powers, and introducing Joy Operations, a new creator-owned title described as an ambitious science-fiction odyssey. “I am so proud to call Dark Horse Comics home! From Dark Horse Presents all the way up to Black Hammer, Dark Horse has been at the forefront of the kind of creator-owned comics I personally adore and aspire to. This partnership has been brewing for a very long time,”...
Comicshorrornewsnetwork.net

New ‘Hellboy’ Mini-Series Will Debut in November

Timed to the twentieth anniversary of the publication of Hellboy: The Bones of Giants, legendary Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and bestselling novelist Christopher Golden are adapting their classic prose novel into an all-new four-issue comic book series, drawn by Barbarian Lord creator Matt Smith and featuring colors by Chris O’Halloran (Ice Cream Man) and lettering by Clem Robins.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Vault Comics announces ‘Lunar Room’ #1 for November 2021

Vault Comics has announced a new comic book series from Danny Lore, Gio Sposito, DJ Chavis, and Andworld Design called Lunar Room. The sci-fi fantasy noir will feature magic, tech, gangsters and a werewolf in its story. Its set to release sometime in November. “LUNAR ROOM started as a conversation...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Dark Horse Preview: Savage Hearts #2

Peter & Mary Jane. Clark & Lois. Bronwyn & Graow. Comics gets its new favorite couple in this jungle fantasy romantic comedy from Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Jed Dougherty (Worlds’ Finest, Harley Quinn). Savage Hearts #2. Writer: Aubrey Sitterson.
Comicsdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: HELLBOY: THE BONES OF GIANTS, BROADCAST SIGNAL INTRUSION, HOSTAGE, THE CREATURE PREACHERS

HELLBOY: THE BONES OF GIANTS: "Timed to the twentieth anniversary of the publication of Hellboy: The Bones of Giants, legendary Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and bestselling novelist Christopher Golden are adapting their classic prose novel into an all-new four-issue comic book series, drawn by Barbarian Lord creator Matt Smith and featuring colors by Chris O’Halloran (Ice Cream Man) and lettering by Clem Robins. The debut issue of Hellboy: The Bones of Giants comes to comic shops this November.
ComicsGeekTyrant

Titan Comics Announces New DOCTOR WHO Comic EMPIRE OF THE WOLF

If you were a fan of the last Doctor Who crossover comics by Titan, then you’ll be excited to hear about their new Doctor Who comic featuring the eighth (Paul McGann) and eleventh (Matt Smith) doctors called Empire of the Wolf. These doctors will team up with iconic companion Rose...
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

Way of X #5 is a dark turn for the series

Way of X as a series thus far hasn’t really shied away from getting philosophical when it comes to exploring Krakoa. Way of X #5 continues that vein, but the series takes a bit of a darker turn, which will likely lead to a lot of discussion amongst fans who either like what was put forth, or hate it.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Vault Comics Preview: Barbaric #3

Courtesy of Vault Comics, we have an extended preview for Barbaric #3. Out in comic book shops this Wednesday, the issue features monsters, lopping off heads, and more. Oh, and don’t miss the awesome cover by series artist Nathan Gooden and the second cover by Joshua Hixson!. Barbaric make sure...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Vault announces cyberpunk series ‘Fox and Hare’ #1

It’s been a tough year for fans of cyberpunk, but Vault Comics might have your salve with Fox and Hare. It’s a new series co-created by Jon Tsuei (Sera and the Royal Stars, Run Love Kill), and artist Stacey Lee (Marvel’s Silk, The Unstoppable Wasp, Gwenpool). “I’ve always been drawn...
Books & Literatureimpulsegamer.com

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Secret Of Chesbro House #2 Review

Hellboy is finally getting to the heart of the haunted house and learning how he might be able to get the resident ghost to leave. While the first part of this story built towards the chaos this part begins with chaos and works towards a calm… at least as much calm as Hellboy can expect. There’s something charming about the way Hellboy tried to steer people away from doing dangerous things… then ends up right in the middle of the hazard that is inevitably released but still manages to remain quite stoic about the whole thing. I also really love the last line of this book… it just seems a perfect end to the whole ordeal.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Reign of X’ Vol. 3 review

With the Inferno event about to rip through the X-Men line, being able to read this collection of issues from a few months back is an advantageous way to take in some of the minor narrative moments before Krakoa gets turned upside down. In this collection, we have Marauders #17,...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Girl #3

Let the training commence! Now crowned Hera’s champion, Yara needs to start acting like one. Enter Eros, the goddess’s favorite grandson and the god of love. Can Yara resist his charms long enough to master her unpredictable new powers? All the gods are watching…are you?. Wonder Girl (2021-) #3. Written...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Detective Comics #1042

Batman rampages through the underworld of Gotham! Driven to a violent madness courtesy of the Jury’s “Vile” serum, the Dark Knight crushes bones, makes a scene, and gives costumed vigilantes in Gotham a very bad name. But will the Jury’s plan backfire? Can a violent rage-machine packed with money, weapons, and an insatiable bloodlust possibly end well for Mr. Worth and his Jury? That giant plunge from a building might be the answer…
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman/Superman #21

The dimension-shattering Archive of Worlds saga ends here-and reverberations from this titanic tale last long after the dust settles! As the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel work to halt the villainous Auteur.io’s plan here on Earth-0, the Batman and Superman of their respective archive worlds must team up with Alanna of Rann and El Diablo himself to save what’s left of their homes. Etrigan and his demon hordes rain Armageddon down on their pocket universes-and the fate of the World of Tomorrow and the World of the Knight hang in the balance!

