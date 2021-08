The Brewers optioned Ashby to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. As anticipated, Ashby will head back to the minors after he was designated as the Brewers' 27th man ahead of Saturday's doubleheader with the Pirates. He picked up his third start of the season in the second game of the twin bill, tossing four scoreless innings en route to taking a no-decision in Milwaukee's 6-0 win. With Eric Lauer returning from the COVID-19 injured list to start Sunday's series finale and with Adrian Houser also closing in on a return from the COVID-19 IL, Ashby isn't expected to get any starting opportunities with Milwaukee in the near future.