The Marysville Monarch sports programs are going paperless. At least they are in respect to buying a ticket for a ballgame. Starting this fall sports season, tickets to the various home Marysville High and Middle School sports games and matches will be sold online only. Walking up to the gate and buying an old-fashioned paper ticket has gone the way of leaded gas and disco. Now fans will buy tickets for the game with their mobile device and they can do it at the gate, lounging at home or sitting in their favorite restaurant.