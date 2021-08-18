Cancel
Tower Defense MOBA Skydome Kicks Off Early Access Today, Complete With A New Update

By QuintLyn
mmobomb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkydome, the 4v4 tower defense game “with a touch of MOBA”, is now available to players via Early Access. The game can be picked up on gamigo’s Glyph platform or via Steam — for those of us that would much rather keep everything in one place. Accompanying the launch of EA is a massive patch titled “Erebus Invasion“, which includes a new champion, “Marcus”. The patch also implements gameplay and balance changes as well as a new Invasion System.

www.mmobomb.com

