Tower Defense MOBA Skydome Kicks Off Early Access Today, Complete With A New Update

This week, Epic Games Store users can choose between a strategic shooter set in space or an open-world platformer set on bright, cheery worlds -- or both. The first option is Void Bastards by Blue Manchu. The game features a 12-15 hour campaign in which players attempt to lead prisoners through a maze of derelict spaceships. Along the way, players will need to plan and execute those plans to the best of their ability. Gather items you need, disable ship defenses, do what you have to do to get out. (And don't worry too much if you die. There'll be other prisoners to pick up where the last one left off.)