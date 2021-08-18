Why Sports Fans Should Make Tim Hortons Their Go-To Coffee Shop

As the temperature outside starts to drop and the leaves being to change colors (or even when you just start to dream about the day that will happen, thermometer notwithstanding), one thing is certain: fall is coming. Of course, the popularity of the fall season means that it tends to come earlier and earlier each year, especially when we're talking about culinary treats. And if there's one thing that seems to ring in the fall season more than anything else, it's the pumpkin latte. The iconic fall drink might be deemed "basic" in some circles, but we must get real and admit that it's also completely delicious. After all, there's a reason why it so perfectly encapsulates the autumn season.