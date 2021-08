THC – what is it?. As a cannabinoid, THC interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system when consumed. THC and CBD are two of the most widely used and popular cannabinoids, and both are often misunderstood. Comparing THC and CBD, you can see that both drugs have a lot in common, but they also have their differences. THC is short for tetrahydrocannabinol. This cannabinoid is psychoactive and binds to the CB1 receptor. As opposed to THC, CBD, which stands for cannabidiol, is non-psychoactive, can help regulate various effects of THC, and binds to the CB2 receptor.