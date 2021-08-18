9 Task Management Software to Manage and Complete Your Tasks

Have you tried all the to-do list apps out there and nothing seems to work for you? Try these task managers that are taking a different approach to make you productive. The best to-do list apps like Todoist and Any.Do offer a range of features for the traditional task list. But if you've not seen any increase in your output after trying these, it's not your fault. When it comes to productivity, different methods work for different people. If you're still searching for a system, try these unconventional to-do list apps to manage your tasks.