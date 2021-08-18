Syncron and Mize Join Forces to Deliver the Industry's First Connected Service Experience and Accelerate New Service Centric Business Models

ServiceNow announced that Telia Company, a multinational telecommunications company and mobile network operator, will standardize its service operations on the Now Platform. Telia Company, the leading operator in the Nordic and Baltics, is expanding its work with ServiceNow to create workflows that streamline service management processes and enable proactive customer service. More than ever, people rely on their service providers for reliable, fast Internet to stay connected to the world. To maintain services, build trust, and rise above the competition, Telia’s work with ServiceNow helps to deliver even better experiences for customers and employees, while reducing costs.