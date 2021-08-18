Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Julie Bowen Takes No Credit For Rescue Of Unconscious Utah Hiker, Says She was “Useless” At The Scene – Watch

By Matt Grobar
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

While Modern Family actress Julie Bowen has been credited with helping to rescue a woman who fainted on an August 2nd hike in Utah’s Arches National Park, she made it clear on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live ! that she won’t accept it, after proving “useless” at the scene of the accident.

“Actors have little to no value here in the real word,” she said in her opening monologue, as guest host. “So…everyone helped save this woman—my sister, my twins, my knifey son—and I did nothing.”

As Bowen recalled, the woman who fainted was New Jersey’s Minnie John, who was hiking with her husband and son on a park trail when she began to feel dizzy, telling her family members to go ahead, as she sat down for a breather.

“She then fell over, hit her head and started bleeding everywhere right in front of us,” she said, joking that “it was so gross.”

Bowen came across John while hiking with her sons and her sister Annie, an infectious disease specialist who was “more than capable” of applying first aid.

“So, she goes all Meredith Grey right away, starts applying pressure and doing doctor stuff,” Bowen explained, “and I brought all my professional expertise to the table by yelling things that I’d heard on episodes of ER , like ‘Code Blue! Crash cart!'”

Bowen added that when The New York Post wrote about what happened, they said she assured John that “help was on the way.”

“Well, what that really should have said was, ‘During medical emergency, Bowen does jack sh*t,'” she said.

While Bowen was credited in media reports with tracking down John’s family, it was truthfully her 12-year-old twin boys who ran up the trail. Also getting in on the action was her knife-obsessed 14-year-old, who she equated to “an emo Crocodile Dundee.”

When John came to, she saw two women had come to help her, one of whom she recognized. “Minnie…started looking at me weird and she said, ‘Why do I know you? Are you an actress?’ and I was so embarrassed by how useless I had been, I said, ‘Yes, I am. I’m Elizabeth Banks.’ Let her take the heat,” she joked. “But then my sister told her, no, I was on Modern Family . Minnie was a fan and got very excited. She asked for a picture, even though her face was all banged up, it [looked] like we met at Fight Club.”

Bowen assured viewers that John is “totally fine now.” She also admitted that “getting recognized by somebody who has sustained a serious head injury is extremely flattering.”

Still, she couldn’t take credit for saving John, even if one TV news reporter suggested she petition for a role in the next Avengers movie.

“Yeah. The Avengers,” she said. “Because my superpower is having a sister who went to med school.”

Check out Bowen’s entire breakdown of her experience in Utah above.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Julie Bowen
Person
Elizabeth Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Credit For Rescue Of#The New York Post#Fight Club#Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen and Her Sister Help Injured Woman at National Park

A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah’s Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know the woman who was with the doctor helping her, or if she was famous, according to a post on Facebook. “Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can’t remember. She said smiling, Modern Family, and I said of course!,” John recounted about how she...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Julie Bowen comes clean about her hiker rescue story: 'I did nothing'

Julie Bowen filled in Tuesday as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she took the opportunity to clear up some details from a recent story in the news claiming she rescued a fellow hiker who had fainted and cracked her head open. The former Modern Family star said that it was actually her sister, infectious disease specialist Annie Luetkemeyer from the University of California, San Francisco, who was the one doing the actual helping.
AccidentsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Speaks Out About Rescuing Hiker Who Suffered Major Injury: ‘It Was So Gross’

In early August, “Modern Family” star Julie Bowen rescued a woman while hiking. After becoming the latest celebrity guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” yesterday, she finally opened up about the incident. https://youtu.be/M9P25jmx-Rg?t=191. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Guest Host Julie Bowen on “Saving” a Hiker &...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Julie Bowen breaks silence after rescuing a woman on a hike: 'It was so gross'

Julie Bowen finally broke her silence after helping to rescue a woman who suffered a serious injury on a hike in Utah. Earlier this month it was revealed that the "Modern Family" actress rescued a woman named Minnie John while she was visiting Arches National Park with her family. John started to feel ill on the trek and stayed back on the trail while her family went on. Unfortunately, she ended up fainting and hitting her head on a rock. Luckily, Bowen and her physician sister were nearby and able to help.
Celebritiesbocaratontribune.com

Julie Bowen helps an injured hiker

Actress Julie Bowen helps a woman after she was injured. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Minnie John, fainted and hit her head while hiking in Utah’s Arches National Park. John had posted on social media that she wanted to hike to see the Delicate Arch with her husband and son. In a recent post, John stated that she told her family to go ahead while she rested by the trail with her head n her hands.
Utah Statewbrz.com

'Modern Family' star helps rescue hiker in Utah's Arches National Park

MOAB, Utah - Last week, award-winning actress Julie Bowen, most popular for her role as 'Claire Dunphy' in the ABC sitcom 'Modern Family,' helped rescue a diabetic hiker in Utah's Arches National Park, according to CNN. After the incident, a woman named Minnie John identified herself as the hiker. John,...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Modern Family Actress Julie Bowen Helps Collapsed Hiker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A hiker who collapsed in the Utah wilderness got some help from an unlikely source: Modern Family actress Julie Bowen. Bowen and her sister were hiking last week at Arches National Park when they found a woman named Minnie John on the ground with a broken nose. John says she fainted from low blood sugar and dehydration. The actress helped her up, called her family and and waited for them to arrive.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Julie Bowen addresses hike rescue reports

Julie Bowen has played down reports that she rescued a hiker who had fainted. The 'Modern Family' star hit the headlines earlier this month when she and her sister Annie Luetkemeyer came to the aid of Minnie John, who fainted and cracked her head open in Utah's Arches National Park.
Utah Statebluzz.org

Julie Bowen Explained What Really Happened When She Helped Rescue An Injured Hiker In Utah

Firstly we would like to thank you so much that you are here.Additionally we would like to inform you that Bluzz.org is the most complete online newsreader and the same time an ultimate digital magazine that relies on readers interests to curate the day's biggest headlines.At Bluzz.org we do not develop any kind of stories or articles. Bluzz.org receives public rss feeds from the world's most popular news sites,online magazines,trusted websites and displays them with a link in the end of each article which redirect visitors to the original source.This means that Bluzz.org receives thousands of articles daily from more than 400 sources and display them per minute and per category.Bluzz.org do not host articles more than 24 hours.
Retailla-story.com

Julie Bowen Wore Dazzling Jewelry While Hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Julie Bowen is wearing diamond jewelry from VRAI. The round studs Julie is wearing are gorgeous. You can find them on Vrai’s website:. Minnie Driver and Julie Bowen are in the photo above. Want to leave a comment or ask a question? Please send an email to [email protected]. ________________________DEALS...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Kansas StateKAKE TV

Kansas native Eric Stonestreet is engaged to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer

(CNN) -- Eric Stonestreet is engaged to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer, the "Modern Family" star announced in an Instagram post over the weekend. The couple posed in a series of pictures with Schweitzer showing a stunning ring. Stonestreet captioned the pictures: "She said, 'She'd have her people call my people.'" The...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy