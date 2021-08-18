Cancel
Public Safety

Porthcawl: Off-duty police officer found missing man in ditch

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn off-duty police officer who found a missing dementia patient in a ditch said she would have been heartbroken if he had to spend another night outside. Joseph Hughes, 85, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, vanished after going for a walk from his care home on Saturday. He was found 30...

The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Prescott Valley, AZmyradioplace.com

Missing PV man found

Prescott Valley Police say a man listed as missing yesterday was located. 79-year old John Winstead was reported missing when he left for a store Monday evening and failed to return. There was concern over medical issues and that he did not have his cellphone with him. Again…John Winstead was located.
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

Off-duty Birmingham police officer involved in shooting incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An off-duty Birmingham police officer was involved in a shooting incident Sunday evening. Media Relations Officer Truman Fitzgerald told WVTM 13 News that the off-duty officer was not injured, but a citizen suffered serious injuries. It all started when the citizen and off-duty officer were involved in...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Ocala police officer carjacked at gunpoint while off duty

A convicted felon was arrested on multiple charges after rear-ending an off-duty Ocala Police Department officer, pointing his gun at him, stealing his car, and then leading police on a dangerous, high-speed pursuit across multiple counties. On Tuesday, August 17, around 12:40 a.m., the Ocala Police Department responded to an...
Marshall, WImadison

Update: Missing man found in Marshall park, police say

Update: Patrick Peter has been found at Riley-Deppe Park in the village of Marshall and is unharmed, Sun Prairie police said. Authorities are looking for a missing and endangered adult who may be attempting to ask for rides to get to Mexico, Sun Prairie police said Sunday. Patrick B. Peter,...
Redmond, ORcentraloregondaily.com

Off-duty Redmond police officer arrested for DUII after vehicle crash

An off-duty Redmond police officer was arrested for DUII Monday evening following a motor vehicle crash near Tumalo, police say. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a non-injury crash in the 65000 block of Cline Falls Rd. at around 6 p.m. They found 44-year-old Hannah Copeland at...
Pepperell, MASentinel & Enterprise

Pepperell police officer passes away while on duty

PEPPERELL — A veteran member of the Police Department passed away Sunday while on duty at the police station. Chief of Police David Scott confirmed Lt. Alan Lessieur’s passing in a statement on Monday. According to the department, Lessieur suffered a medical emergency while he was at the police station. Additional information was not disclosed.
Solano County, CAMercury News

Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in North Bay ditch

Solano County Sheriff’s officers are continuing to investigate the discovery of a body found in a ditch along Dixon Avenue West in unincorporated Dixon Tuesday. Lt. Jackson Harris, Sheriff’s spokesman, said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop in the area when the deputy was flagged down by a resident regarding a possible dead body in a water channel along the side of the road. The deputy conducted a search and found a man’s body a few hundred yards west of Schroeder Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS Pittsburgh

North Huntingdon Police: Missing 73-Year-Old Man Found Safe

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — The North Huntingdon Police Department says a 73-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found. (Photo Credit: North Huntingdon Twp. Police Department) Robert Griffin was reported missing early Thursday morning. Police now say he’s been located. They did not say where he was found, but he is known to frequent Penn Township.
Redmond, ORRegister Citizen

Off-duty police officer arrested for alleged drunken driving

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — An off-duty Redmond Police officer was arrested Monday after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing her vehicle on Cline Falls Road north of Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Hannah Copeland, 44, of Powell Butte, was driving a 1977 Jeep Wrangler...
Monroe County, INHerald Times

Off-duty officer driving unmarked police car charged with OWI

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrested an off-duty police officer on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated early Monday morning. According to a news release from Sheriff Brad Swain, MCSO deputies responded at 2 a.m. to reports of a speeding Dodge Charger being driven erratically on I-69. Deputies located and stopped the vehicle just south of the Kinser Pike overpass.
Dallastown, PAYork Dispatch Online

Missing Dallastown woman found: police

A Dallastown woman who went missing last week has been found, York Area Regional Police said. Sara Locricchio, who hadn't been seen since 10 a.m. Thursday, was found thanks to numerous reports from residents, police said. Locricchio was found after police posted a missing person alert on Sunday.
Palmetto, FLwfla.com

Missing Palmetto man found safe, sheriff’s office reports

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Palmetto man last seen early Sunday morning. The sheriff’s office said John Beck, 84, was last seen leaving his home in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood while riding a dark colored tricycle onto Erie Road. The missing...
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Police: Missing Fairfield man found in Suisun

FAIRFIELD — A 60-year-old Fairfield man who had been missing since he walked to the store Monday and did not return was found Tuesday night in Suisun City. Manuel “Manny” Estrada was located near the pedestrian overcrossing and train station, Fairfield police report. Fairfield detectives met with Suisun City police officers and worked on getting Estrada back home.
New Orleans, LANBC News

Off-duty New Orleans police officer fatally shot at Houston restaurant

Authorities in New Orleans identified an off-duty police officer Sunday who was fatally shot over the weekend while eating dinner at a Houston restaurant. The officer, Detective Everett Briscoe, was a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said in a news conference.

