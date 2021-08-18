Cancel
Farm groups welcome additional financial support

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarm groups welcomed Gov. Tony Evers announcement of an additional $50 million in financial support for farmers to aid in the recovery from the pandemic. "As farmers continue to work through challenges from COVID-19, severe weather and general commodity price variability, any assistance is welcome to Wisconsin farm families and the rural economy," said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz. "We appreciate Governor Evers acknowledging the needs of the farming community and providing an additional $50 million in direct payments to support farmers through a new round of the Wisconsin Farm Support Program."

www.wisfarmer.com

