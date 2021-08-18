Cancel
Deposed Afghan president speaks out for first time in video message after fleeing country

The deposed president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani speaks in detail for the first time since fleeing Kabul and the Taliban. CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Arwa Damon reports.

