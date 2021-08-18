Cancel
James Spann: Strong storms over northwest Alabama this evening

By James Spann
RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is dry this afternoon, but strong storms are entering the northwest corner of the state ahead of an upper trough. A few storms over northwest Alabama this evening could produce strong, gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk for areas north of a line from Hamilton to Huntsville. Away from the storms, the sky is partly to mostly sunny with temperatures mostly in the low 90s, right at seasonal averages for mid-August.

