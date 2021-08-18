James Spann: Strong storms over northwest Alabama this evening

THIS WEEKEND: We’ll have scattered showers and storms possible to start off Saturday, but storms will begin to move in by midday and quickly move southeast through central Alabama throughout the afternoon and into the early evening. Some of these storms may become strong with gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk up for locations along and west of a line from Florence to Blountsville to Alexander City to Pike Road for the threat of damaging winds up to 60 mph. Heavier storms may produce some localized flooding as well. There is the potential for another round of storms to move in during the evening and late night, but these will be weakening as the air will be worked over. Highs will be in the lower 80s to the lower 90s.