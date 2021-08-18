New Adventurefuls™ Girl Scout Cookie Joins Lineup For 2022 Season Nationwide
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Girl Scouts in Southern Illinois and across the United States Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
