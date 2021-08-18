Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Carbon, IL

New Adventurefuls™ Girl Scout Cookie Joins Lineup For 2022 Season Nationwide

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Girl Scouts in Southern Illinois and across the United States Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Carbon, IL
Lifestyle
City
Glen Carbon, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scouts Of The Usa#Girl Scout Cookie#Food Drink#Gsusa#Adventurefuls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The Girl Scouts Just Announced Next Year's New Cookie Flavor

Is there anything not to love about the Girl Scouts? If you have a decadent sweet tooth, you might adore them even more when you read this: The Girl Scouts of the USA just announced a bold new flavor for their 2022 Girl Scout cookie lineup. Here's what you can order come January (along with a pretty mouth-watering image of the new addition!).
Food & DrinksKGO

Girl Scouts introduce new caramel brownie cookie - the Adventurefuls

The Girl Scouts are adding a new cookie to their lineup. The new Adventureful is a brownie-inspired cookie with a hint of sea salt and caramel-flavored creme. Girl Scouts across the country will begin to offer Adventurefuls next cookie season alongside iconic favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas. Along with...
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Grab the milk: There’s a new Girl Scout cookie coming to Kentucky

If you were a Girl Scout, you probably know the campfire song that goes, “make new friends but keep the old. One is silver and the other gold.”. Next year, cookie fans will get a chance to make a new friend when Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council adds another new Girl Scout cookie to the lineup.
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Win 2 Tickets to the Alton Little Theater 88th Season Show of Your Choosing

Alton Little Theater is set to launch their 88th Season at the showplace, and they're calling it the GREAT 88th Season because an extra show has been added. All seven of the new plays chosen for production are filled with charm, romance, family, mystery, and lots of laughter! This is a "come-back" celebration for Alton Little Theater after taking a brief hiatus last season due to Covid-19. On September 10th, the talented actors and directors at Alton Little Theater will mount the first production Continue Reading
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Coffee Creamer on Shelves, Says Dietitian

Your favorite coffee creamer is a little touch of comfort that also makes mornings a little more bearable—and it's just a drop, right? If you've secretly been wondering whether your favorite coffee creamer is actually as harmless as you hope, a dietitian has analyzed the nutrition facts of over a dozen brands to help you determine. Now, she reveals a few of the most noteworthy, including the one well-known creamer that you might need a wakeup call about… along with suggestions for some healthier, while also appealing, selections (plus, a little good news for every creamer fan).
LifestylePosted by
Only In North Dakota

The World’s Largest French Fry Festival Is Happening This September Right Here In North Dakota

French fries – what is not to love? Whether they are crinkle cut, waffle shaped, thin and crispy, or thick and covered in toppings, french fries are the perfect side, snack, or meal. While many people think of Idaho as being the place for potatoes, you may be surprised to know that a huge amount […] The post The World’s Largest French Fry Festival Is Happening This September Right Here In North Dakota appeared first on Only In Your State.
Food & Drinkscopykat.com

Hershey Bar Cake

Do you love chocolate? Eight Hershey milk chocolate candy bars go into this rich and chocolatey cake. Whether you simply dust it with powdered sugar or cover it in frosting, this Hershey Chocolate Bar Cake is sure to be a favorite!. Table of Contents. Can cocoa be substituted for the...
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Edwardsville's Jessica Sebok, Highland's Erin Rice and Brady Kesner, Plus 9 Other Artists Featured

An Edwardsville artist - Jessica Sebok - and two Highland artists - Erin Rice and Brady Kesner - are among a dozen featured artists today that will showcase their work at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 24-26 at Edwardsville City Park. This is one in a series of stories about all the artists and their work. Artist: Jessica Sebok Location: Edwardsville, Illinois Artist Statement: " These days I consider myself a student of abstract portraiture. I’ve fallen in love with the freedom Continue Reading
Hershey, PAchaindrugreview.com

Hershey unveils new product line up for Halloween

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Co. has unveiled its line up of sweet treats for Halloween 2021. Featuring returning favorites and new offerings, Hershey’s Halloween candies include:. Peanut Butter Pumpkins Snack Size: The most iconic Reese’s shape of them all – the Reese’s Halloween pumpkin – is back. Dressed in...
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

First 50 School Kids Get Backpacks: Cynthia Means, Plus Steve Thomas/Masons, Provide Another Fun Killion Park Movie Night

ALTON - Cynthia Means, an Alton native and now a Fourth Ward homeowner, is an extremely charitable person. The same can be said for Steve Thomas and the Masons in Alton. Both Means and Thomas, representing the Masons, are doing something very special on Saturday evening for this week’s Movie Night which features the film “X-Men.” Thomas said the Masons plan to donate 50 backpacks to children at this weekend’s special Movie Night. Thomas is also affiliated with James Killion Continue Reading
Recipesfitfoodiefinds.com

Homemade Granola Bars

Looking for a homemade granola bar recipe? These healthy granola bars are a no-bake recipe made with rolled oats, peanut butter, honey, and chocolate chips for good measure. If you know anything about us, you know that we always like to have homemade snacks on hand for when hunger strikes. These homemade granola bars are similar to our protein ball recipes but are in bar form.
Los Angeles, CAhot969boston.com

VIDEO: Coyote Finds Its Way into a Los Angeles Classroom

Last week, a coyote wandered into an eighth-grade classroom at the Our Lady of Lourdes School in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to upi.com, animal control officers were called and safely removed the coyote from the room. The school joked,. “We’re considering a new mascot!”. A wildlife expert...
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Little Theater Will Launch 88th Season With "Gloria's Guy"

ALTON - Alton Little Theater will launch a NEW Season of Productions and Extra Entertainment Concerts, beginning with the Canadian Play, GLORIA'S GUY, which opens on September 10th for eight performances through September 20th. The GREAT 88th presentation of plays showcased through May of 2022 -- and Season Tickets are still on sale for just $80 for all seven shows. Even during the height of COVID when Theaters across the country shuttered their doors, ALT Directors and Artistic Director, Kevin Continue Reading
Recipeswomanaroundtown.com

Summer Cocktail Recipes

The summer season is hardly over. There are weeks ahead of warm weather, opportunities to entertain friends and family, and time to sip delightful cocktails. Whether you are craving a refreshing drink or wishing to pair a cocktail with your meals, we have ten recipes that use top spirits. Try out your mixology skills. We have selections that are easy to mix and some that will be a bit more challenging. If you love these spirits, and we think you will, visit their web sites for additional recipes. Cheers!
Restaurantsreality blurred

Burger Truck Brawl is a fun time, especially if Great Food Truck Race annoys you

You might think you’ve stumbled upon an episode of The Great Food Truck Race if you tune in to the middle of an episode of the new Discovery+ reality show Burger Truck Brawl: people lined up at food trucks, chefs enthusiastically working the crowd, food going out windows, anxiety inside the truck about ingredients that are running out, shopping trips for ingredients, a timer counting down.
Restaurantsseriouseats.com

Ube (Purple Yam) Ice Cream

In the Philippines, ice cream is better known as sorbetes or “dirty ice cream,” largely because it’s peddled by street vendors and the conditions of their wooden carts can be deemed unsanitary (although, to be fair, I think calling it “dirty” was how my older relatives attempted to dissuade me from buying it). I remember patiently waiting for the tinkling of the cart’s bell to echo down my street on a daily basis.
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Food Truck Festival Returning To Liberty Bank Amphitheater

ALTON - After a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Alton Food Truck Festival is returning to Liberty Bank Amphitheater from 4-8pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021.With over 20 food trucks currently confirmed to participate, Alton’s riverfront will be filled with the tastes and smells of a wide variety of cuisine, including everything from the American classics of Pig On A Wing to the Asian-inspired offerings of Seoul Taco. There will also be plenty of sweet treats Continue Reading
RecipesJust a Taste

Fried Goat Cheese Balls

Whip up the ultimate appetizer, snack or salad addition with a quick and easy recipe for Fried Goat Cheese Balls that are deep-fried or made in an air fryer. As a self-professed cheese lover, it takes a lot to wow me on the cheesy recipe front. I’ve created hundreds of ooey, gooey cheese-filled recipes, but never has one tickled my taste buds quite like Fried Goat Cheese Balls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy