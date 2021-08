When it comes to astrology, it’s not just the sun that shapes your world. The moon is also incredibly influential, which is why you’ll want to pay particular attention to August 2021’s blue moon. But first, a primer on this lunar phenomenon. There are two types of blue moons: the second full moon in one month, or the third of fourth full moons in a season. Basically, it’s an extra cycle of the full moon that doesn’t usually happen (and no, it’s not actually blue). On August 22, 2021, we will see a seasonal blue moon.