Danny DeVito backs Nabisco boycott amid strike

Danny DeVito on Wednesday expressed his support for a boycott of Nabisco products as employees at three of the snack company’s bakeries strike following failed contract negotiations.

“Support Nabisco workers striking for humane working hours, fair pay, outsourcing jobs. NO CONTRACTS NO SNACKS,” DeVito tweeted.

DeVito, who endorsed and campaigned for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, is among the most prominent supporters of a weeks-long strike spanning several Nabisco plants.

Workers affiliated with the BCTGM International Union at Nabisco plants in Portland, Ore.; Richmond, Va.; and Aurora, Colo., have walked off the job after the union was unable to reach a new contract with Mondelēz International Inc., which owns the company behind Oreos and Ritz Crackers.

The striking workers say Mondelēz proposed unacceptable changes to pay and health benefits and did not sufficiently address concerns about jobs being outsourced to Mexico. The Nabsico strike is one of several among workers who are responsible for grocery store staples and have faced considerable risks and intense demand during pandemic lockdowns.

Mondelēz said in a Monday statement it was “disappointed” by the decision to strike and wants “to bargain in good faith with the BCTGM leadership across our U.S. bakeries and sales distribution facilities to reach new contracts that continue to provide our employees with good wages and competitive benefits.”

DeVito’s support provides a notable, if slightly ironic boost to the strike; the iconic actor is beloved for his portrayal of Frank Reynolds — a con man who made millions in part by operating sweatshops — on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”