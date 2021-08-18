Houston Democrats tout economic recovery as Biden takes heat over Afghanistan
As President Joe Biden takes bipartisan criticism for his handling of Afghanistan, national Democrats are desperately trying to change the topic. On Wednesday that meant the Democratic National Committee rolling through Houston’s East End on a bus tour promoting other accomplishments the White House desperately wants to put back at the top of the agenda as public polling shows his approval ratings beginning to slip.www.houstonchronicle.com
Comments / 2