During his recent Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan talked about Ric Flair’s appearance at the AAA TripleMania event:. “Like I always said, one of life’s tragedies is we get old too soon and wise too late. I think when I was young, I wasn’t the humblest cat in the world either. To me, it was a no-brainer. Originally we were going to bring up Andrade with this Mexican singer that’s mega popular and then that fell through. He had told me that maybe Ric was going to come with him to the show but as a guest just to watch it. That’s when I first thought, ‘If he’s coming in as a guest, why doesn’t he just be your second?’ He asked him and he said, ‘Yea.’ That was it. He was just going to be his second.”