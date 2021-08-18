In 'Citizen Saint,' Georgian Director Tinatin Kajrishvili Asks What If God Was One of Us
Sarajevo Film Festival’s CineLink Work in Progress section is about to witness a miracle thanks to Tinatin Kajrishvili’s third feature “Citizen Saint,” about small-town miners suddenly discovering that their protector has literally come down from the cross and into their lives. Produced by Lasha Khalvashi, Denis Vaslin and Borislav Chouchkov, the upcoming film is a co-production between Georgia (Artizm), France (Mandra Films) and Bulgaria (Chouchkov Brothers).www.sfgate.com
