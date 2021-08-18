In 'Citizen Saint,' Georgian Director Tinatin Kajrishvili Asks What If God Was One of Us

The afternoon cartoon show I watched at the age of seven was giving away a kid-appropriate version of Disney’s Herbie the Love Bug. It fit two kids and it was drivable after a fashion. It was the first time I’d ever entered a contest to win something. Day after day I’d imagine driving around the small town we lived in, showing off my own car. I did not win. Looking back, I think I’d have been disappointed if I had since it is doubtful that the child’s riding toy would have had a motor and it certainly would not have exhibited the semi-sentient personality of the car in the movie. But for those few weeks of waiting for the contest results, I had a lot of fun dreaming about driving that car.