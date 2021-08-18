dbrand's going to dress your gadgets up in honest-to-god leather, coming this fall
Skins are a fun way to customize your phone, but if you're a materials snob like me, vinyl just doesn't cut it. If you like the concept but you've got an appreciation for natural materials, you'll want to zip over to dbrand's site today and register for the company's upcoming leather skins — as in, actual it-used-to-moo-and-eat-grass cow leather. Both stock and details are limited, and you can't buy one just yet, but dbrand was willing to tell us a little bit about the upcoming skins.www.androidpolice.com
