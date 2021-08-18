Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Android Police

dbrand's going to dress your gadgets up in honest-to-god leather, coming this fall

By Ryne Hager
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Skins are a fun way to customize your phone, but if you're a materials snob like me, vinyl just doesn't cut it. If you like the concept but you've got an appreciation for natural materials, you'll want to zip over to dbrand's site today and register for the company's upcoming leather skins — as in, actual it-used-to-moo-and-eat-grass cow leather. Both stock and details are limited, and you can't buy one just yet, but dbrand was willing to tell us a little bit about the upcoming skins.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#Natural Materials#Gadgets#3m#Dbrand Leather#Black And Brown#Tannage#Grip Cases
Related
ApparelPosted by
Well+Good

This Maxi Dress Is the Perfect Summer-To-Fall Transition Outfit—And It’s Just $30

Truth be told, maxi dresses are a tricky style to pull off. But when you find the right one, it's an effortless look you'll want to wear again and again. In my experience, the chances of finding a well-fitted maxi dress that I have to have are few and far between. When I stumbled upon this Lovestitch maxi dress at Nordstrom Rack, I couldn't be more excited or intrigued. I thought, Could this be the one?
ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

5 Simple Ways to Style A Leather Jacket For Fall

We’ve still got another month of summer, Fall officially starts September 22, but I wanted to share a few ways you can style a leather jacket. Allsaints makes my favorite leather jackets and I snapped one up last year during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Whether your leather jacket is a neutral color or something like this sage green, these styling ideas will work.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

10 Cool new gadgets that can make your life easier on the go

If your life is fast-paced, you’ll love the 10 cool new gadgets showcased in today’s Daily Digest. We strategically picked tech for those constantly on the go and in need of accessories that complement their lifestyle. Whether you’re always bustling for work or your wanderlust takes you to new places, we have some new tools to add to your arsenal.
Apparelthemanual.com

We Tried Stitch Fix for Men. Here’s Our Honest-to-God Review

I love buying new clothes but loathe the process of shopping. My frustration stems from the way most men’s clothes fit. Long story short, clothes never fit, not correctly anyway. Sizes aren’t universal. A medium runs tight for one brand but for another clothing company it hangs like grandma’s jowls.
ApparelPosted by
Fatherly

The Best Men’s Dress Boots to Wear This Fall: 7 Pairs to Know

There’s no easier way to take an outfit from meh to man, I look good than a great pair of boots. While rugged work boots deserve acclaim — and space in your closet — we’re talking about the dressier kind: lace-up, zip-up, or pull-on boots that you can wear with chinos to the office or jeans on the weekend. They’re comfortable, durable, and the simplest way to up your style game. With the help of, say, a pair of Chelsea boots or a great-looking pair of lace-ups, an otherwise ordinary outfit becomes something much more. Boots with chinos? Boots with office wear? Boots with jeans and a henley? The combos work.
ApparelPopSugar

Your Favorite Nap Dress Is Teaming Up With Netflix's Bridgerton and Phenomenal

Hill House Home's nap dresses have a cult following for a reason, and now the brand is teaming up with the hit Shondaland show Bridgerton and Meena Harris's line Phenomenal for a limited-edition line. It makes sense that Hill House would team up with the popular TV show since the nap dresses are on brand with the "Regencycore" trend that Bridgerton popularized. This is actually the second Bridgerton/Shondaland collaboration with Phenomenal. The first one included a collection of Bridgerton-themed sweatshirts, which ended up being one of Phenomenal's most successful collaborations to date!
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

These Coat Racks Will Dress Up Your Entryway

Limited closet space? No problem. These aesthetically-pleasing pieces will help you streamline hanging your garments with ease. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If the first thing you do...
Seattle, WAseattlemet.com

10 Dresses to Fall in Love with This Fall

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Sundresses get all the hype and attention in summer, but let's not overlook the comfy coziness of...
Apparelcowgirlmagazine.com

Dress It Up In Wrangler’s Wrancher Dress Jeans

As every cowboy knows all too well, the day doesn’t always go as planned. When you need to be dressed up and out of the house in a hurry, Wrangler dress jeans are your greatest ally. The men’s Wrancher dress jeans feature a regular fit with modern styling and are...
ApparelInverse

The 11 best shirt jackets

One of the easiest, science-backed ways to retain body heat is to wear layers, and you don’t necessarily need a bulky coat to do that. A lightweight outer layer, like a comfortable shirt jacket, will do the trick. The best shirt jackets are made from durable, breathable fabrics with the right amount of warmth and insulation for your temperatures, whether you want a linen jacket for summer or a sherpa-lined coat for winter.
Appareltribuneledgernews.com

Fashion find of the week: Spruce up your wardrobe for fall with a Dress for Success Pittsburgh curated style box

Aug. 13—Dress for Success Pittsburgh debuted its style boxes last year in response to the pandemic. This time, they're back with a fall makeover. Similar to other curated clothing boxes (think Stitch Fix), a Dress for Success stylist puts together a personalized package to fit your style and budget. A $25 box includes five hand-selected pieces from Dress for Success Pittsburgh's overstock inventory. Looks are picked based on the person's responses to an online style survey.
ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

Fall Wedding guest dresses

If you have are on the hunt for a beautiful black tie or cocktail dress for an upcoming wedding or event, here is your guide! 🙂 Scroll through below for my roundup of Fall Wedding guest dresses, undergarments, jewelry and accessories…. Fall Wedding guest dresses!. Spanx shapewear tummy control –...
Electronicshiawathaworldonline.com

What's all these gadgets for?

Without any hesitation, I will gladly admit that I am on the short side when it comes to gadgets. For me, most of them do not make any sense at all. Instead, I like things simple and easy. As for the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, she is obsessed with...
DIY Photography

Loose rubber rings on your lens? Here’s how to easily fix it with leather

The trouble with rubber is that it gets loose and crackled over time. If you are a fan of vintage lenses, I’m sure you’ve learned this the hard way. But there’s a quick and easy fix for loose rubber rings on old lenses, and it even looks much nicer and more elegant. Marek a.k.a. teh_m uses leather, and he shared with DIYP some tips on how to do it.
Cell PhonesRoad & Track

The Best Battery Packs to Keep Your Gadgets Going

Chances are you’ve been stuck more than once searching for an outlet to top off a dying smartphone battery. If you’re looking to avoid that stress in the future, a portable battery pack is a great way to give yourself some added peace of mind and ensure that your mobile devices are always charged when you need them. Even if you’re not using it every day, it’s a great thing to keep on-hand (and juiced) in the event of an emergency, power outage, or if you just need something to run your lantern off of at the campsite.
ElectronicsGear Patrol

6 Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week

This week, Sonos had a big win against Google as a judge ruled that they infringed on a number of its patents when creating their smart speakers. They're where more leaks of Bose's upcoming QuietComfort headphones. And Netflix is adding spatial audio support, giving iPhone owners yet another reason to invest in AirPods Max or AirPods Pro. A bunch of new cool gadgets were announced, too.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
WorldPosted by
Vice

World’s Quickest Roller Coaster Suspended Because Riders Keep Breaking Their Bones

The quickest roller coaster in the world has been suspended until further notice, after multiple customers reported broken bones from the ride. Since December, at least six riders sustained bone fractures after riding “Do-Dodonpa,” a roller coaster that goes at “super death” speed in the country’s popular Fuji-Q Highland Park, the park’s operator said. Four of them said they broke their neck or back, a spokesperson for the park told VICE World News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy