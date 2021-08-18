Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

The (Charleston) Post and Courier. Aug. 17, 2021. Editorial: SC mask law is already forcing kids back to remote learning. Rescind it now. Back in June, it looked like South Carolina had COVID-19 largely under control. Even those of us who were horrified when Gov. Henry McMaster ordered schools to allow unmasked children into class for the end of the 2020-21 school year didn’t really expect big problems when this new school year started.