Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe (Charleston) Post and Courier. Aug. 17, 2021. Editorial: SC mask law is already forcing kids back to remote learning. Rescind it now. Back in June, it looked like South Carolina had COVID-19 largely under control. Even those of us who were horrified when Gov. Henry McMaster ordered schools to allow unmasked children into class for the end of the 2020-21 school year didn’t really expect big problems when this new school year started.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Charleston, SC
Health
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#South Carolinians#State Of South Carolina#Covid#Dhec#The S C Legislature#Cdc#The Post And Courier#Charleston Day School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's first female governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, in a private ceremony at the state capitol in Albany. A public swearing-in ceremony will be held for Hochul at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats punt key vote on budget to Tuesday

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her leadership team struggled to round up the votes to move forward with a strategy to enact President Biden ’s multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda, ultimately opting to punt a key procedural vote until Tuesday. After hours of negotiations, Pelosi late on Monday night failed to strike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy