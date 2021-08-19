High school sports results (Tuesday): Eaton opens softball title defense with win over Fort Lupton

Eaton 6, Fort Lupton 1, in Eaton: Eaton opened this season exactly how it closed this past season, with an impressive win against another top-tier team in Class 3A. The Reds (1-0), the defending 3A champion, came into the game ranked first in 3A by CHSAANow.com, while Fort Lupton (1-1) is ranked ninth. The two teams were tied at 1 heading into the bottom of the third before Eaton scored five unanswered runs. Freshman Kiauna Smith hit 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI in her first high school action for the Reds. Five Eaton players each had an RBI. Sophomore Julia Meagher picked up the win in the circle for the Reds, pitching all seven innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, striking out four and walking one. Fort Lupton’s individual statistics weren’t available at press time.