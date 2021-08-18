Cancel
Syncron and Mize Join Forces to Deliver the Industry's First Connected Service Experience and Accelerate New Service Centric Business Models

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyncron and Mize, Inc. today announced that Mize, Inc., a leader and innovator of Field Service Management and Warranty Management solutions, has merged with Syncron, a leader in Service Parts and Contracts Management including Inventory, Pricing, and IoT-based preventive repair monitoring solutions. The combined company will be the world's largest privately-owned global leader offering complete Service Lifecycle Management solutions for the manufacturers, distributors, and services ecosystem.

Businessaithority.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser As SVP Marketing And Nitin Mathur As SVP Customer Experience To Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...
BusinessTimes Union

Rex 3 Commercial Printing Invests in HP Indigo 12000 Digital Press to Provide Smart Marketing Services to Help Businesses Recover

SUNRISE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Rex 3—a full-service commercial printing agency headquartered in South Florida that serves a global clientele—will begin highlighting its new HP Indigo 12000 Digital Press capabilities to expand print marketing impact of clients and assist rebuilding businesses post-pandemic. As companies seek to put the pandemic...
IndustryTimes Union

ITS - Integrated Telemanagement Services, Inc. Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. ITS has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. ITS has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services...
BusinessTimes Union

BDEX Named "Best Contact Database Company" in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the U.S., has been named the “Best Contact Database Company” in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The highly respected program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.
BusinessTimes Union

Field Pros Direct Awarded #1992 On The 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest-growing Private Companies

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Inc. Magazine revealed on August 17, 2021 that Field Pros Direct ranked 1,992 on its annual Inc. 5000 list as one of the 2021 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Field Pros Direct is honored to join this prestigious list, along with past winners like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft and the other 2021 honorees.
Health ServicesTimes Union

Jump Technologies introduces Case Companion to help hospitals optimize clinical workflows and control costs in the OR

EAGAN, Minn. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Jump Technologies, a leading hospital supply chain solutions provider, announced today the launch of Case Companion, a clinical solution designed to help hospital staff reduce duplicate documentation, improve real-time charge capture in the OR, control surgical material costs, and avoid costly stockouts. Case Companion...
Technologyaithority.com

Telia Taps ServiceNow to Transform Service and Customer Operations and Deliver Great Experiences for Customers

ServiceNow (NOW) announced that Telia Company, a multinational telecommunications company and mobile network operator, will standardize its service operations on the Now Platform. Telia Company, the leading operator in the Nordic and Baltics, is expanding its work with ServiceNow to create workflows that streamline service management processes and enable proactive customer service. More than ever, people rely on their service providers for reliable, fast Internet to stay connected to the world. To maintain services, build trust, and rise above the competition, Telia’s work with ServiceNow helps to deliver even better experiences for customers and employees, while reducing costs.
HealthSFGate

ContinuumCloud Releases New Industry Report on the Evolving Role of Technology across the Behavioral Health and Human Services Industry

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. ContinuumCloud has just released a new report on the state of technology at behavioral health and human services organizations. As the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for this industry, ContinuumCloud is committed to researching the unique operational challenges that these organizations face in order to provide tailored solutions. The results, which encompass responses from more than 350 human services leaders across the nation, reveal just how integral technology has become in shaping both the employee experience and the client experience.
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Connected Service Experience Platform Addresses Complexities in Aftermarket Sales

Syncron and Mize, Inc. combined forces to deliver what is said to be the industry’s first connected service experience platform. The Syncron Connected Service Experience (CSX) platform and Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions enable manufacturers to retain more customers, deliver services more cost-effectively and generate higher-margin revenues from the install base.
Chestertown, MDTimes Union

PCF Insurance Services Joins Forces With Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency To Form Strategic Partnership

PCF expands presence in the Middle Atlantic Region with Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency. PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency, located in Chestertown, Maryland. As part of the partnership, Dukes-Moore Insurance Agency Partners, Michael and Wendy Moore, will become owners and partners of PCF Insurance Services.
Environmentrockislandtoday.com

Group O to Join Apple’s Impact Accelerator for Innovative Minority-Owned Businesses Focused on Environmental Action

Founded in 1974 as a small Midwest packaging distributor, Group O has grown into one of the largest Latino-owned businesses in the United States. As an end-to-end business process outsourcer serving some of the world’s largest brands, Group O specializes in integrated supply chain solutions designed to optimize operations while reducing waste. They are committed to environmental stewardship through several programs and policies that reduce not only their own carbon footprint, but that of their clients. As a certified MBE, Group O is dedicated to building a diverse workforce in addition to.
Saint Louis, MOstlrecord.com

Paula Finch Joins Greensfelder as Business Services Attorney

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, PC issued the following announcement on Aug. 9. Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C., is pleased to announce that Paula L. Finch has joined the firm as counsel in the Business Services practice group, based in Greensfelder’s St. Louis office. “We are thrilled to welcome Paula to...
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

Pioneer Vocational Industrial Services announces new executive director

Darin D. Pendergraft was named the Pioneer Vocational Industrial Services new executive director at the board of director’s July 19 meeting. Pendergraft will take over position on Aug. 16. Pendergraft is a Lincoln County native and graduate of Berea College. For the past 28 years, he has held multiple production...
RetailTimes Union

Market Force Information's Merchandising Service Helps Retailers Deliver Brand Standards as They See a Boost in Traffic Due to Increasing Vaccination Rates

The number of people getting vaccinated is improving, and customers are heading out to enjoy their favorite stores. To respond to the increase in consumer activity, Market Force Information has experienced increased demand for its merchandising service for multi-location businesses. This service will help them better position products for their customers by providing on-site merchandisers equipped to audit, evaluate, and adjust as required to meet brand standards. The company says it will provide both in-person and "automated merchandising" with their Eyes:On App which allows shoppers, customers, and internal auditors to complete questionnaires with Android and iOS devices.
Technologyaithority.com

uCloudlink and Indonesia-based New Partner Join Forces to Improve Data Connectivity Services

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace has launched a local partnership with a technology company headquartered in Indonesia that provides mobile internet solutions for the community to bring better connectivity to users throughout the region. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for connectivity has surged in South-East Asia. With vaccines being administered globally and countries reopening their borders, this trend is only set to continue as tourism begins its gradual rebound.
Businessaithority.com

Wahab Yusoff Joins On The Board Of Cybersecurity Firm Vehere In Singapore

Cyber Situational Awareness firm Vehere announced the appointment of Wahab Yusoff as an Advisor to the Board. He will be based out of Singapore and assisting Vehere on building its presence in the ASEAN Region. Yusoff has over three decades of rich experience in Cybersecurity and Information Technology, with a...

