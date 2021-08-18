Syncron and Mize Join Forces to Deliver the Industry's First Connected Service Experience and Accelerate New Service Centric Business Models

The number of people getting vaccinated is improving, and customers are heading out to enjoy their favorite stores. To respond to the increase in consumer activity, Market Force Information has experienced increased demand for its merchandising service for multi-location businesses. This service will help them better position products for their customers by providing on-site merchandisers equipped to audit, evaluate, and adjust as required to meet brand standards. The company says it will provide both in-person and "automated merchandising" with their Eyes:On App which allows shoppers, customers, and internal auditors to complete questionnaires with Android and iOS devices.