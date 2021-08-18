Experts Advise Being ‘Super Safe’ As Canada Enters the 4th Wave of COVID
Despite a summer of soaring vaccination rates and plummeting COVID-19 case counts, public health officials are now warning that the fourth wave of COVID-19 has hit Canada. “The latest national surveillance data indicate that a fourth wave is underway in Canada and that cases are plotting along a strong resurgence trajectory,” said chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam at an August 12 press conference.www.besthealthmag.ca
