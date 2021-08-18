Halestorm Go to the Grave and Back in New Video 'Back From the Dead'

Sting could not believe that CM Punk is now ‘All Elite’! Sting told CM Punk backstage he can’t wait to work with him, and maybe put him over?. All Elite Wrestling’s special edition of Rampage entitled: “The First Dance” will certainly be an event to go down in the history books as CM Punk officially became ‘All Elite’. After the show went off the all several top AEW talent and personalities came out to thank the Chicago crowd. First, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley stated how Chicago is the place for wrestling fans and lavished praise upon the city. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following. Two big Sting & Big Show AEW matches were recently revealed.