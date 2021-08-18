Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now
It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the US. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the US, as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book “The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease.”nypost.com
Comments / 547