What Does Pre-Foreclosure Mean?

The pandemic caused by COVID-19 has financially affected many households. This financial strain has caused people to be unable to afford to pay their mortgages. If you are behind on your mortgage, you may have received a notice from the bank about pre-foreclosure. Or, you may have been doing research online about delinquent mortgages and may have come across the term pre-foreclosure. If you are behind on your mortgage, learning about this term is important. Knowing what this term means, knowing when you are in pre-foreclosure and knowing what your options are can help you to make the best decisions based on your specific circumstances. Here is more information about pre-foreclosure.