After Kabul’s fall, Pen Farthing says he’s not leaving until his team and their animals are safely out of Afghanistan
The Taliban’s takeover of Kabul means that Nowzad — the non-profit that has spent nearly 15 years reuniting stray dogs with the soldiers who rescued them — no longer has a future in Afghanistan. That’s according to the organization’s founder, Pen Farthing, who now has a new mission: finding safe homes for his staff and close to 200 animals in their care.www.wgowam.com
