JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police are searching for a person of interest who could have been involved in a triple homicide in Grass Lake Township over the weekend. Detectives are searching for Zacharie Scott Borton, 43, in connection with the shooting deaths of three Grass Lake residents who were found dead at 5:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at a home in the 4900 block of Fishville Road, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.