After Devastating Earthquake, Biden Administration Must End Deportations, Protect Haitians, Expand TPS

By AV Press Releases
americasvoice.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompounding humanitarian crisis demand urgent action from Biden Administration. On Saturday, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti and the death count is already at 1,900 with widespread damage, especially across the southern third of the country. The natural disaster hit amid instability following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, widespread poverty, hurricane season, kidnappings, violence, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 crisis. In the face of a tragic humanitarian crisis that has contributed to further deterioration of country conditions, the Biden Administration must immediately end all deportation flights to Haiti, release Haitians from immigration detention and suspend expedited removal of Haitians.

