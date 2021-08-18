Kroger cuts ties with security company following deadly gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger announced it is cutting ties with Allied Universal Security after a security guard allegedly shot and killed a man over loud music at a Kroger gas station.

“After an internal review of the tragic incident that involved a third-party security officer at our Poplar Avenue Fuel Center, we have made the decision to end our relationship with Allied Universal Security in Memphis,” a statement issued by the grocery said.

Alvin Motley Jr. was shot and killed at the Kroger fuel center in the 6600 block of Poplar Avenue Saturday, August 8.

A security guard for Kroger, Gregory Livingston, is charged with murder in the case.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk of Nashville has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the case after Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich recused her office from the case because an investigator there might be a witness in the shooting.

Nationally-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Motley’s family.

The entire statement issued by Kroger reads as follows:

“At Kroger, nothing is more important to us than the safety of our associates and customers. We expect all third-party contractors to live up to our values, which include respect and safety and diversity and inclusion. After an internal review of the tragic incident that involved a third-party security officer at our Poplar Avenue Fuel Center, we have made the decision to end our relationship with Allied Universal Security in Memphis. Our hearts are with the Motley family, and we stand with them in their calls for justice.”

